Sensex, Nifty slide further ahead of outcome of RBI’s monetary policy meeting
The central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, in view of rising inflation.
India’s benchmark indices declined on Wednesday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s latest monetary policy later in the day.
Traders were cautious in making new transactions ahead of the outcome of the two-day monetary policy meeting. The central bank decides key interest rates during these meetings.
The Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, in view of rising inflation.
At 12.40 pm, the BSE Sensex was down 131.21 points at 32,671.23, and the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 was trading 52.40 points lower at 10,065.85.
The top stocks on the Sensex were Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Lupin. The worst performers were Tata Steel, the State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto.
The best performers on the Nifty 50 were Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, HUL and Infosys. The stocks that lost the most were Vedanta, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel.
The Indian rupee was also trading lower, at 64.44 to a dollar, against 64.38 at close on Tuesday.