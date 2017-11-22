Ayodhya case: Sunni Waqf Board disagrees with its lawyer Kapil Sibal’s request to defer hearing

A Sunni Waqf Board member on Wednesday disagreed with their counsel Kapil Sibal’s request in the Supreme Court to adjourn the final hearing in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case until after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, ANI reported.

Sibal, senior Congress leader, on Tuesday had said there are “serious repercussions” outside court every time the matter is heard. However, the court denied his request to defer the hearing and adjourned the matter to February 8.

Haji Mehboob, one of the petitioners in the case and a Sunni Waqf Board member, told ANI: “Yes, Kapil Sibal is our lawyer, but sometimes, from his statements, it seems that he is part of a political party. I know him as a lawyer, not as a political leader. He is wrong, we want a solution in the matter at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, the other petitioner in the case, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, on Wednesday said the counsels representing Muslim parties had made the request to defer the hearing as per the instruction of their respective clients, ANI reported. “As a representative body, the board endorses and confirms the said statement of the counsels made in the court,” it added.

The board further said that statements made by leaders asserting the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site was “unfortunate”. AIMPLB said it condemned the remarks as the case was subjudice.

As the representative body, the Board endorses and confirms the said statement of the Counsels made in Court: All India Muslim Personal Law Board General Secretary #Ayodhya — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2017

Play

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday criticised Sibal for his request to defer the hearing. “How is the case connected to the Lok Sabha elections?” Modi asked at a rally in the city of Dhandhuka in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district.

The prime minister also praised the petitioner’s stand, saying, “The Sunni Waqf Board must be congratulated for their brave stand on the matter and disassociating themselves from the statement of Shri Kapil Sibal.”

The top court on Tuesday took up 13 appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court judgment that ruled a three-way split of the disputed 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, a Hindu organisation called the Nirmohi Akhara, and Ram Lalla or Infant Rama, which is represented by the Hindu Mahasabha, for the construction of the Ram temple.

In May, a special Central Bureau of Investigation court granted bail to senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and others accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

On December 6, 1992, the mosque was demolished by lakhs of karsevakswho had gathered at the site from across the country. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country. The karsevaks had claimed that the land on which the mosque stood was the birthplace of Ram.