BJP MP Pratap Simha claims Amit Shah video on aggressive protests was taken out of context

He said the party chief’s instruction for agitations were meant for issues such as corruption and deaths of party workers in Karnataka.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha on Tuesday said a small part of his video address, which mentioned BJP National President Amit Shah, had been taken out of context to mislead people. He was defending the clip that went viral on Monday, in which he was seen claiming that Shah wanted the BJP’s youth wing in Karnataka to hold aggressive protests and ensure tear gas shelling and baton charging.

In a Facebook video on Tuesday afternoon, Simha said Shah’s instructions were not related to the Hanuman Jayanti processions, but to corruption by Congress leaders and the deaths of BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers in Karnataka. Shah had asked whether the party’s youth wing – the Yuva Morcha – was outraged by these issues, Simha said.

The video had gone viral a day after the Mysuru MP was detained briefly for forcing his way through a police barricade during Hanuman Jayanti processions on Sunday.

“The events of December 3 had nothing to do with what Shah had earlier said,” Simha said. “It was an attack on me, and my rights were taken away. The state government has a hand in this.”

Simha, who heads the Yuva Morcha in Karnataka, also called the video a “cut-and-paste job”.

In the 37-second clip being shared on social media, Simha was seen telling BJP Yuva Morcha members about his purported conversation with Shah. He claimed to have assured the BJP chief of aggressive protests. The clip was part of a 27-minute Facebook Live video on Simha’s page on November 30.

Responding to the video on Twitter, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had accused the Mysuru MP of taking Shah’s advice and “trying to create communal disturbance” during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Sunday.

State BJP President BS Yeddyurappa had claimed Simha had misunderstood Shah’s directions. “He only directed party members to take up public issues strongly and stage protests,” he said.

