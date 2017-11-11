Dalit issues

Uttarakhand: Dalits accuse upper-caste villagers of threatening their lives, flee village

An official said there were tensions after a Dalit youth refused to play the drums at an upper-caste wedding and allegedly pushed the groom’s mother.

by 
Google Maps

A number of Dalits in a remote village in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district have fled their homes after allegedly receiving death threats from upper-caste villagers, The Indian Express reported.

Ghansali Sub-Divisional Magistrate CS Chauhan told the daily that an argument broke out between villagers on December 1 after a Dalit youth named Rakesh Lal backed out from playing the drums at a wedding ceremony for an upper-caste family. When the groom’s mother went to Lal’s house, he allegedly pushed her after she demanded that he play the instrument and refused to take a no for an answer. This sparked tensions in the village.

Lal has reportedly disappeared since the incident, and 19 Dalits left the village on December 4 after their lives were threatened, Tehri Circle Officer HS Rauthan told The Indian Express.

Rakesh Lal’s father Sohan Lal lodged a missing persons complaint at the Ghansali Police Station on December 3. In the complaint, he claimed that the upper-caste villagers had beaten them and ransacked their houses, PTI reported.

Fearing for their safety, the Dalit villagers took refuge in a building nearby that houses the offices of the block administration. Police officer Muhammad Akram said the villagers are afraid and have refused to return till Lal is found and those who threatened them are charged. They filed a police complaint against 19 upper-caste villagers at the Ghansali Police Station under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The upper-caste villagers have also filed a case against 20 Dalits, including Rakesh Lal, the police added.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.