state news

Kerala women’s panel seeks police action against those who trolled three Muslim women for flash mob

The students received hateful comments online after a video of their dance went viral.

by 
YouTube

The Kerala Women’s Commission has asked the police to take action against those who insulted three Muslim college students for participating in a flash mob on the occasion World Aids Day on December 1, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

A number of flash mobs – a group dance that is made to look like an impromptu performance – were performed last Friday at the Kottakkunnu junction in Malappuram. The three women – students of a dental college in the city – also decided to take to the streets with a performance of the much-loved song Jimikki Kammal.

Play

However, the women were greeted by a barrage of insults and hateful comments online once the video of their performance began circulating.

In a statement to the cyber cell of the police department, the Kerala Women’s Commission said the abuse directed at the women was an insult to the state’s culture and hurt the dignity of women, The News Minute reported.

An administrator at the college where the women study said the institute had no objections to their participation in the flash mob. “We believe these students have the freedom to stage such a performance,” Abdul Razzak said.

Nazer Faisy Koodathai, the general secretary of Samastha Kerala Sunni Students’ Federation, said religion could not be blamed for the actions of a few orthodox elements.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.