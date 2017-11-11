Kerala women’s panel seeks police action against those who trolled three Muslim women for flash mob
The students received hateful comments online after a video of their dance went viral.
The Kerala Women’s Commission has asked the police to take action against those who insulted three Muslim college students for participating in a flash mob on the occasion World Aids Day on December 1, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.
A number of flash mobs – a group dance that is made to look like an impromptu performance – were performed last Friday at the Kottakkunnu junction in Malappuram. The three women – students of a dental college in the city – also decided to take to the streets with a performance of the much-loved song Jimikki Kammal.
However, the women were greeted by a barrage of insults and hateful comments online once the video of their performance began circulating.
In a statement to the cyber cell of the police department, the Kerala Women’s Commission said the abuse directed at the women was an insult to the state’s culture and hurt the dignity of women, The News Minute reported.
An administrator at the college where the women study said the institute had no objections to their participation in the flash mob. “We believe these students have the freedom to stage such a performance,” Abdul Razzak said.
Nazer Faisy Koodathai, the general secretary of Samastha Kerala Sunni Students’ Federation, said religion could not be blamed for the actions of a few orthodox elements.