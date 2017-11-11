China ‘strongly dissatisfied’ with Indian drone it claims invaded its airspace recently
In a state media report, Beijing said, ‘India’s move has infringed upon China’s territorial sovereignty.’
China on Thursday claimed that an Indian drone had entered its airspace recently and crashed on its side of the border. The People’s Liberation Army has “voiced strong dissatisfaction and opposition to the intrusion of an Indian unmanned aerial vehicle into China’s airspace”, Xinhua reported.
Zhang Shuili, deputy head of the combat bureau of China’s Western Theater Command’s joint staff department, said border troopers had identified and verified the drone, according to the state media report.
“India’s move has infringed upon China’s territorial sovereignty, and we are strongly dissatisfied with and opposed to this,” Zhang said. “We will fulfill our mission and responsibility and defend China’s national sovereignty and security resolutely.”
The Xinhua report did not mention details of when or where the unmanned aerial vehicle ventured across the Sino-Indian border. It did not specify what markings led China to believe that the drone was from India.
This comes about two months after India and China ended their 74-day military standoff in the Sikkim sector’s Doklam region. Beijing and New Delhi had both maintained that troops from the other nation had transgressed into their territory. The standoff began and strained bilateral ties after the Indian Army stopped China from constructing a road in Doklam.