AADHAAR CONTROVERSY

Centre tells Supreme Court it will push Aadhaar-linking deadline for those without UID to March 31

The bench said it will start hearing petitions challenging the scheme from next week.

by 
Mansi Thapliyal/Reuters

Starting next week, the Supreme Court will hear a clutch of petitions challenging the Aadhaar scheme. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Thursday said a Constitution bench will hear the matter.

The Centre told the court that it was willing to extend the deadline to link Aadhaar with 139 services to March 31 from December 31 for those who do not have the unique identification number yet. This includes linking it with bank accounts, The Hindu reported.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that the government will publish a notification on the Aadhaar-linking deadline on Friday.

Advocate Shyam Divan objected to the government’s position and said the deadline should be extended even for those who have Aadhaar but have not linked it with various services. “Either list the case next week for interim orders or let them give an undertaking that there will be no coercive steps taken even with respect to those who have Aadhaar,” he was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

“I am prepared to argue on this point,” the attorney general responded.

However, Venugopal asserted that the last date to link Aadhaar with mobile numbers will continue to be February 6 as extending it to March 31 would require a judicial order.

The attorney general also told the court that the Data Protection Committee led by Justice Sri Krishna will submit its final report on the Aadhaar Act by February.

