Sensex and Nifty reverse two-day losing streak after RBI keeps interest rates steady
Both indices gained 0.6% each since Wednesday’s close.
The Indian benchmark indices reversed the losses made earlier in the week and gained 0.6% each on Thursday. Market sentiment was boosted by the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep interest rates steady, after noting a recovery in economic growth.
At 12.27 pm, the BSE Sensex was up 185.39 points at 32,782.57, and the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 gained 63.60 points to reach 10,107.70.
The top gainers on the Sensex were Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Auto. The stocks that declined the most on the index were Coal India, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Cipla.
On the Nifty 50, stocks of Gail, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki and Bosch led the gains. Coal India, Sun Pharma, TCS, Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories were the worst performers.
The Indian rupee was unchanged since last close, at 64.52 to a dollar.