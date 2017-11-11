Rajasthan: Muslim labourer hacked to death in Rajsamand district, video goes viral
The assailant in the clip, identified as Shambhulal Regar, has been arrested, but the police said his motive for the murder is not yet clear.
A Muslim labourer was allegedly hacked to death in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. The police found the body and identified the victim as Mohammed Afrazul, 48, from Malda in West Bengal.
Later, a video went viral on social media that shows a man, who the police identified as Afrazul, being hacked to death. The assailant in the video, Rajsamand resident Shambhulal Regar, was arrested on Thursday, ANI reported quoting Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria. Kataria added that a Special Investigation Team has been set up to inquire into the incident.
The police have also detained eight aides of the accused and a woman, India Today reported. A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearing of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
“The motive of the murder is not clear,” Station House Officer Ramsumer Meena told The Indian Express. However, there could be a communal angle to the murder as Regar is heard making threats about “love jihad” in one of the three videos that went viral.
The incident took place on Dev Heritage Road in Rajnagar area of Rajsamand. The police also found agriculture equipment that is suspected to be used in the murder and the victim’s motorcycle and slippers from the spot. Additional Director-general of Police (Crime), Pankaj Kumar Singh said police personnel have been deployed in the district to prevent any violence.