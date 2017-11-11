Haryana: Police detain teen for allegedly killing 5-year-old girl after kidnapping her
The 16-year-old boy hid the body in a water cooler after drowning the minor in a tub, said Ambala superintendent of police.
The Haryana Police detained a 16-year-old boy on Thursday morning for allegedly killing a five-year-old girl after kidnapping her, PTI reported. The boy hid the girl’s body in a water cooler after drowning her in a tub, said Ambala Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal.
“He did not show any remorse,” Jorwal said. “During questioning, he told us that he had watched a movie after which he decided to hatch a plan to make easy money. The boy was working on his laptop when the police reached the house.”
Jorwal said that the boy lured the girl to his house on Wednesday evening when she was playing outside. Her family searched for her after she did not return home and then informed the police. Meanwhile, a neighbour had received a call demanding Rs 20 lakh for the girl’s release.
Realising that the police had been alerted and that the girl could raise an alarm, the boy killed her, Jorwal said.
The police apprehended him around 1 am on Thursday after tracing the ransom call to a house that the boy’s brother-in-law and his family had rented out from the girl’s father. He was alone at home as his family had gone to Uttar Pradesh.