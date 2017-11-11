Freedom of expression

India cutting a sorry figure with threats issued to artists, says Bombay High Court

The bench asked why the investigation agencies were not able to arrest the main accused in the murder cases of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.

by 
A.Savin

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said India was cutting a “sorry figure” after open threats were being issued to artists and others who voice their opinions, PTI reported. The bench was hearing petitions filed by family members of deceased rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, seeking court supervision on their murder probe.

The High Court made a reference to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati, which has been at the centre of controversy after Rajput groups and others accused the director of straying from facts in the movie. The bench observed that while Bhansali has not been able to release his film, while actress Deepika Padukone is facing death threats.

“In this country, we have come to a situation where people cannot voice their opinions,” Justice Dharmadhikari said, according to PTI. “Every time a person says he or she wants to voice their opinion, somebody or a fringe group says they would not allow it. This does not augur well for the state.”

The judge said Dabholkar was killed in 2013 and Pansare was killed in 2015, however, the investigating agencies have not been able to arrest the main suspects.

“We cannot allow such serious matters to linger for years,” the bench said. “We cannot allow constitutional rights to be taken away. Enough damage has been caused already. Has any senior official from the two agencies bothered to find out why the probe is not getting any headway?”

The court ordered that a meeting be convened with the secretary of the state’s home department, director general of police, joint director of CBI with additional solicitor general Anil Singh and Ashok Mundargi.

The bench has now posted the matter for further hearing on December 21.

Dharmadhikari said states like Maharashtra and Karnataka were known for their “progressive and modern thinking”, PTI reported. “Maharashtra and Karnataka are known for social reformers and thinkers and with such incidents these states are cutting a sorry figure politically too,” he added.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.