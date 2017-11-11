EDUCATION MATTERS

IIM-Lucknow releases question paper, answer key for CAT 2017

The candidates can challenge the answer key by filling out a form and paying Rs 1,000 per objection.

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow on Thursday released the question paper and answer key for the Common Admission Test, 2017 on the examination website. The Common Admission Test, or CAT, is an entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Management and other business schools in the country.

IIM-Lucknow conducted the examination this year, on November 26. Candidates can log in to the CAT website and look at the question paper, as well as the answer key.

The candidates can challenge the answer key by filling out an objection form and paying Rs 1,000 per objection, NDTV reported. The objection forms will be available till December 9 and the candidates have to submit their objections by 2 pm on that day.

An expert committee constituted by the IIMs will examine the objections after the deadline, the Hindustan Times reported. If any objection is found valid, the candidate who made the objection will get a refund of his examination fee. The answer key will be changed for all candidates.

The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2018.

