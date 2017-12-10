Actor Zaira Wasim, via a live video on Instagram, alleged that a co-passenger had misbehaved with her on board a New Delhi-Mumbai Air Vistara flight. The actor alleged that a co-passenger, who was sitting behind her, was rubbing his foot against her neck and back.

The airline, on Twitter, announced that it had initiated an inquiry into the incident. “We have seen the reports regarding Zaira Wasim’s experience with another customer on board last night,” Air Vistara tweeted. “We will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour.”

The actor also shared a photo of the co-passenger’s foot stretched out on her armrest. “I ignored it [the co-passenger’s foot] the first time and blamed the turbulence for it,” Wasim wrote on the social media platform. “Until I woke up to this pleasant sight of his beautiful foot rubbing my back and neck. Guess he could not sit like a civilised human being and placed his foot on my arm rest while he is fully ‘pheloaed’ on his seat.”