Rajasthan murder: Police arrest two in Udaipur for allegedly inflammatory Facebook posts
The accused have been booked for promoting enmity between groups on the grounds of religion.
The Rajasthan Police on Monday arrested two individuals in Udaipur city for allegedly writing inflammatory Facebook posts about the murder of a Muslim man in Rajsamand on December 6. Unidentified police officials said the two persons have been booked for promoting enmity between groups on the grounds of religion.
A man identified as Shambhulal Regar was arrested for Mohammad Afrazul’s murder on December 7. Regar had also shared multiple videos of the brutal killing, which were shot by his minor nephew. Both Regar and his nephew have been charged with criminal conspiracy.
Regar alleged that Afrazul was a perpetrator of love jihad – a term Hindutva groups often use to accuse Muslim men of entrapping Hindu women on the pretext of love to eventually convert them to Islam. But the Rajasthan Police refuted his allegations.
On Sunday, Regar was produced before a court, which extended his police custody by another 10 days. Investigators also charged him with imputations prejudicial to national integration, insulting religious beliefs and statement conducing public mischief. The nephew has also been booked for criminal conspiracy.
Police officials had refuted Regar’s claims that a West Bengal-based Muslim man had forced a Hindu woman from his neighbourhood to convert to Islam after they eloped several years ago. The accused had reportedly told the police that he developed a grudge against Muslims since then.