International News

New York explosion: Suspect a Bangladeshi immigrant, mayor calls it an ‘attempted terror attack’

President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States ‘must fix its lax immigration system’.

by 
A crowd of New York City subway commuters gather at a station after the explosion on Monday. | Amr Alfiky/Reuters

The man suspected of carrying out an explosion at New York City’s main bus terminal on Monday is a Bangladeshi immigrant. The suspect and three others were injured in the attack. In what the city’s Mayor Bill de Blasio called an “attempted terrorist attack”, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah was the only one seriously hurt as his pipe bomb failed to fully detonate.

Investigators believe it was intended to be a suicide bombing, Reuters reported. One of the injured is a police officer, but all injuries other than Ullah’s are minor.

The weapon used was “amateur-level”, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States “must fix its lax immigration system, which allows far too many dangerous, inadequately vetted people to access our country”. He criticised the visa programme that allowed Ullah to enter the US in 2011 because he had family members already there.

The investigation

The explosion occurred at around 7.30 am local time on Monday (6 pm Indian Standard Time) in a busy underground passageway between the subway station underneath the Port Authority Bus Terminal and the Times Square subway station. Port Authority is the biggest and busiest bus terminal in the world.

Nearby subway stations were evacuated, and the Port Authority terminal was temporarily shut, BBC reported.

Asked about possible connections with the Islamic State, New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill said, “He [Ullah] did make statements but we are not going to talk about that right now.” O’Neill said Ullah had no criminal record in Bangladesh, where he last visited in September 8.

A law enforcement official told Reuters that investigators found evidence that Ullah watched Islamic State propaganda on the internet, though this has not been officially confirmed. Ullah reportedly told investigators that the act was in retaliation for United States’ airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and elsewhere, according to The New York Times.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.