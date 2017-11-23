Share indices slide after three sessions of gains as traders turn cautious ahead of inflation data
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 declined over 0.4% each.
Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday reversed the gains they had made in the last three sessions, and declined over 0.4% each taking cues from the Asian markets. Traders were also cautious in making fresh purchases ahead of the inflation data, due to be released on Tuesday evening.
At 11.21 am, the BSE Sensex was 125.87 points down, at 33,329.92, while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 was lower by 47.65 points, at 10,274.60.
On the Sensex, the stocks that gained most were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Reliance Industries, Lupin and Infosys. The ones that declined the most were ITC, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Tata Consultancy Services.
The top five gainers on the Nifty 50 were Dr Reddy’s, Gail, Vedanta, ONGC and Hindalco Industries. The top five losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corproation, Bharti Infratel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Eicher Motors.
The Indian rupee also declined, and was at 64.47 to a dollar, against 64.37 at close on Monday.