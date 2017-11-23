Gujarat elections: Rahul Gandhi questions Modi’s silence on 2016 attack on four Dalits in Una
The Congress president-designate said Dalits in the state have no land, employment, healthcare or education facilities and only face insecurities.
Congress President-designate Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the plight of Dalits in Gujarat.
As part of his campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections, Gandhi posed a question to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state every day for the past 14 days on Twitter. On Tuesday, he said Dalits in Gujarat have only faced insecurities and have no land, employment, healthcare or education facilities.
“Modi is still quiet on the Una incident, who will answer the question?” Gandhi said in a tweet. “Plenty of laws have been framed for Dalits, but when will they be implemented?”
In July 2016, a mob of self-appointed “cow protection” vigilantes in Gujarat had stripped, tied and beat up four Dalit men for skinning a dead cow in Gir Somnath district’s Una taluka. The incident had triggered perhaps the biggest Dalit protest movement in Gujarat in recent history. In the weeks following the attack, amid national outrage, 40 men accused of the crime were arrested.
Gandhi has continuously attacked Modi during his election campaign. He said the ruling government had focused on everything but development in Gujarat.
At a rally in Banaskantha district on Monday, he said the prime minister was speaking about Japan, Pakistan or Afghanistan while the elections were about Gujarat. “Modi ji, it is Gujarat’s elections, speak a little about the state instead,” Gandhi had said.
Tuesday is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections. The first phase of voting was held on Saturday with a voter turnout of 68% in 89 constituencies. The remaining 93 constituencies will vote on Thursday. The results will be declared on December 18.