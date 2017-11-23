Kerala law student’s rape-murder case: Ernakulam court finds accused Ameerul Islam guilty

A sessions court in Kerala on Tuesday found migrant labourer Ameerul Islam guilty of the rape and murder of a law student from Ernakulam, The News Minute reported. The Ernakulam sessions court found Islam guilty of trespass, wrongful confinement, rape and murder, but acquitted him of the charges of destruction of evidence and violations under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.
The 29-year-old law student was found raped and murdered in her home in Ernakulam on April 28, 2016. The autopsy report showed she was tortured with a sharp instrument. The final report also confirmed that her attackers tried to rape her. Her body had more than 30 wounds.
After the verdict on Tuesday, the deceased’s mother Rajeshwari said, “I hope no one else goes through what we did.” The court will announce the quantum of punishment on Wednesday. The prosecution has demanded the death sentence for Islam.
On November 9, the victim’s father was found dead near Kochi. The police had filed a case of unnatural death. Three months ago, another witness in the case, one Sabu Mathai, was also found dead in his home.
Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe
Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.
Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:
1. Get inside the mind of a burglar
Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.
— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.
Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.
Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.
2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses
Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.
You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).
4. Protect your home from the outside
Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.
While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.
The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.