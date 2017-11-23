BJP demands an apology from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA for organising a kissing contest
The party accused Christian legislators from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha of destroying Santhal culture.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday asked the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to apologise to the tribal community for organising a kissing contest during an annual fair, the Hindustan Times reported. The BJP also accused Christian leaders of the group of destroying tribal culture.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislator Simon Marandi had said the kissing competition was organised on Saturday to “promote love and modernity” and reduce divorces in the tribal community.
“It’s a serious issue and these leaders should immediately seek a public apology from respective tribal village heads,” BJP’s senior tribal leader Hemlal Murmu told the Hindustan Times, alleging that the JMM’s Christian legislators were trying to “destroy Santhal’s rich tribal culture and customs by introducing the western culture”.
“In Santhal traditions, the girl and boy do not even shake hands,” he told The Indian Express. “Kissing is something way too far. Santhal tradition never had such a thing.”
Murmu said the BJP will continue to protest against JMM legislators and demanded that Marandi not be allowed to attend the state’s Assembly session this month.
“It is ridiculous that such a contest with a prize money worth Rs 900, Rs 700 and Rs 500 for first, second and third position will restrict growing cases of divorce and differences in Santhal tribal community,” he said.
Marandi responded to the BJP’s comments saying the party did not “know the realities of the village”. “Do they even visit one?” he asked.
Marandi had won against Murmu in the bye-elections in April.