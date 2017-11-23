National Green Tribunal pulls up Delhi Metro for noise pollution after 5-year-old files petition
In her plea, Samriddhi Goswami said two metro stations in Rohini area be shifted to an alternate site as noise levels were going above the prescribed limit.
The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to ensure its activities – train operation, trials and construction work – do not cause noise pollution after a five-year-old girl filed a petition, PTI reported.
Delhi resident Samriddhi Goswami filed an appeal in the court through her father Rakesh Goswami asking that two metro stations in Rohini area be shifted to an alternate site as noise levels were going above the prescribed limit of 85 decibel.
The bench headed by the tribunal chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to comply with prescribed noise limits.
In her plea, Samriddhi also asked for sound barriers to be put up around the metro station in West Delhi, and said residents should be given a compensation as the noise from the construction work and trial runs of the trains was causing trauma.
The plea referred to an Environment Impact Assessment Report from August 2011 to point out that while the noise pollution may not be a health risk, it can lead to sleep disorders, stress, high blood pressure and anxiety.
The girl’s plea said she had complained to several other authorities, but it was not addressed. She said the Delhi Metro disposed of her plea saying the “grievance can’t be resolved to the satisfaction of customer”, according to PTI.
In March, nine-year-old Uttarakhand resident Ridhima Pandey had moved the NGT saying the Centre was not doing enough to reduce the impact of climate change in India. The tribunal then issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the Central Pollution Control Board, asking for a response.