Karnataka government to hand over BJP activist’s alleged murder case to CBI
Paresh Kamalakar Mesta was found dead in a lake in Honnavur town on December 8, days after he went missing following communal clashes.
The Karnataka government has decided to hand over the investigation into the death of Sangh Parivar activist Paresh Kamalakar Mesta to the Central Bureau of Investigation, The Hindu reported on Wednesday. “I have discussed the issue with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and we have decided to hand it over to the CBI,” Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy (pictured above) said on the sidelines of an event at Bengaluru Central Prison.
According to the state government, the case was transferred on the request by Mesta’s parents, reported The News Minute. The Bharatiya Janata Party had demanded an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency. On Wednesday, a party delegation even submitted a memorandum to Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Home Minister Reddy, however, said that the BJP wanted to make political gains out of the incident. “The BJP has been levelling several allegations with regard to the case, as they seem to be interested in keeping the issue alive till the Assembly elections,” he said, according to The Hindu.
Mesta was found dead in a lake in Honnavur town on December 8, days after he went missing following communal clashes in the locality. On December 6, an altercation between an autorickshaw driver and a motorcycle rider had turned into a communal clash.
On Monday, a protest by BJP activists in Karnataka’s Kumta town against the alleged murder turned violent with protestors pelting stones and setting a police officer’s vehicle on fire. At least seven police personnel were injured in the incident. Following the incident, Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner SS Nakul barred public meetings and rallies across the district from Tuesday to Thursday.