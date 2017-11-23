Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway, mercury dips in north India amid fog, cold wave
Visibility fell to as low as 25 metres in Amritsar and the Palam Observatory of Delhi on Wednesday.
One-way traffic resumed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday morning, after remaining closed for three days because of snowfall, PTI reported. The 300-km highway is the only link between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.
Temperature across North India, including the Kashmir Valley, fell on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Srinagar recorded minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, even lower than the previous night. The India Meteorological Department said cold wave conditions were likely in isolated places over north Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. The IMD also predicted dense fog over north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.
Visibility fell to as low as 25 metres in Amritsar and the Palam Observatory of Delhi on Wednesday, Skymet said.
The minimum temperatures dropped significantly in northwest India and the plains because the western disturbances have now moved away and rains have increased humidity, leading to fog, according to Skymet. The dense fog is likely to continue over the next few days in these regions.
Sri Ganganagar recorded the lowest temperature on Wednesday night, at 6 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Delhi is likely to fall to 9 degrees on Thursday, the Hindustan Times reported.
Mumbai also recorded the coldest day this season on Wednesday, and the minimum temperature in the 24 hours from 8.30 am on Wednesday was 15.8 degrees Celsius.