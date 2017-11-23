Aung San Suu Kyi stripped of ‘Freedom of Dublin City’ award for poor handling of Rohingya crisis

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was stripped of her “Freedom of the City of Dublin” title on Wednesday for her handling of the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar, BBC reported.

The decision was taken after Dublin City councillors voted, with 59 leaders in favour of the motion to strip her title, and two against it. Suu Kyi was awarded the Freedom of Dublin in 1999 when she was under house arrest. She received her award in Ireland in 2012, two years after she was released.

Calls for stripping her of the award rose during the past few months. On December 12, rock music group U2 had urged the Dublin City Council to revoke her award, while in November, Irish musician Bob Geldof had returned his own Freedom of the City of Dublin award protesting the fact that Suu Kyi also holds it.

The council also voted to remove Geldof’s name from the honour roll on Wednesday.

Councillor Cieran Perry told the Irish Independent, “The daily oppression of the Rohingya people cannot be allowed to continue and if the revoking of this honour contributes to the pressure on the Burmese government to respect their fellow citizens it is to be welcomed.”

As state counsellor, Suu Kyi has been criticised by world leaders and human rights organisations for doing little to stop the alleged “ethnic cleansing” of Rohingya Muslims in the country’s Rakhine State.

In October, the Oxford City Council took away the Suu Kyi’s Freedom of Oxford title. A motion at the Oxford City Council said it was “no longer appropriate” for her to hold it.

The Rohingya crisis

Lakhs of Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh in recent weeks, after violence broke out in Rakhine state. Rohingyas have been denied citizenship in Myanmar and are classified as illegal immigrants. The community has been subjected to violence by the Buddhist majority and the Army in Myanmar, though the country has repeatedly denied this claim.