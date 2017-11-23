Delhi High Court refuses to stay Sharad Yadav’s disqualification from Rajya Sabha
The court, however, allowed him to continue getting allowances and keep the government bungalow.
The Delhi High Court on Friday said it would not interfere in the disqualification of former Janata Dal (United) President Sharad Yadav from the Rajya Sabha, but ruled that he can continue to get his government allowances and keep the government bungalow for now, ANI reported. Yadav had moved the Delhi High Court against his disqualification on Tuesday.
He and another party leader, Ali Anwar, were removed from the Upper House by Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu on December 4 based on a petition filed by Janata Dal (United).
Naidu said in his order that Yadav had “voluntarily given up his membership of the political party, Janata Dal (United), by which he was set up as a candidate for election to the Rajya Sabha”.
Yadav and Anwar broke away from the JD(U) after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ended the alliance with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal to tie up with the Bharatiya Janata Party in July. On September 5, JD(U) leaders RCP Singh and Sanjay Jha submitted a petition to Naidu, seeking the disqualification of the two MPs.
Meanwhile, on the first day of Parliament’s Winter Session, the Congress and other Opposition parties demanded that Yadav’s disqualification be revoked. They said it was Nitish Kumar who had walked out of the Grand Alliance with the Congress and Rashtryia Janata Dal after winning votes in Bihar as a part of the tie-up, NDTV reported.
“Votes in Bihar elections were for the grand alliance,” said Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, according to News18. “So if at all, Nitish Kumar should resign and the membership of his supporters in the Rajya Sabha should be terminated.”