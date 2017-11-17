‘Gabbar demonetised in Gujarat’ and ‘EVMs won it for the BJP’: Politicians react to election results

What was common between the reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Adityanath and Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, as results of the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh became clearer? Both leaders had the tone that they knew it all along.

Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said it was clear that a change in leadership at the Congress would be a good sign for the BJP, while Nirupam blamed it on the voting machines. “We were already fearing this...everyone should be careful, as this is a big threat for Indian democracy,” Nirupam said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a “grand victory” for development, while Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi pitched in with “Gabbar has been demonetised in Gujarat” – referring to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at the Goods and Services Tax being “Gabbar Singh Tax”.

Most major Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor and Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, steered clear of posting their reactions online for hours. When they did after 5 pm, the common message was that in its loss, Congress had somehow not really lost.

Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken began his day with a tweet saying his party was leading in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, but he posted nothing more as the tables turned within hours.

Here is what a few political leaders said during the day as the results came in:

Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. I salute the hardworking BJP Karyakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’s greatest strength is its decency and courage. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 18, 2017

Maine pehle hi kaha tha ki Congress ka netritve badalna BJP ke liye shubh sanket hoga: Yogi Adityanath,UP CM on #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/kfYUdGBCms — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2017

People of Gujarat have put their stamp on GST & Demonetisation.Gabbar has been demonetised in Gujarat — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 18, 2017

‘Rahul Gandhi is made for Congress, not for India’

Attacking the Congress president’s “opportunistic politics”, BJP leader Giriraj Singh said, “After their loss in the two states, the Congress should understand that Rahul Gandhi is made only for the Congress, not for the country.”

कांग्रेस को गुजरात और हिमाचल के हार के बाद ये समझ लेना चाहिए की राहुल गांधी सिर्फ़ कांग्रेस के लिए बने है देश के किए नहीं।

चुनाव में हार जीत लगी रहती है लेकिन राज्यों में चुनाव के हिसाब से धर्म नहीं बदलते।

गुजरात और हिमाचल की हार राहुल गांधी की अवसरवादी राजनीति के लिए एक झटका है। — Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) December 18, 2017

‘BJP won, but Congress did not lose’

There is an electoral victory and there is a political victory. Need I say who is the political victor in Gujarat. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 18, 2017

I’m done with #Election2017. Gujarat hasn’t been a disaster for the Congress & it hasn’t been the emphatic victory the BJP wanted. Take from it what you will. Over & out! — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 18, 2017

I think it's clear in Gujarat: the BJP has won but the Congress has not lost. @INCIndia — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 18, 2017

What a victory! In Gujarat, the winner limped across the finish line with a young sprinter close on his heels. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 18, 2017

Look at the victory margins, says Surjewala

In a series of tweets, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala pointed out that the BJP’s winning margins were fewer than 3,000 in 26 constituencies. Taking a potshot at the BJP’s aim of a “Congress-free India”, he urged the party to instead focus on “an India with happiness and development”.

'कांग्रेस मुक्त भारत' का सपना देखने वाली भाजपा को हम यह कहेंगे -



मत देखिये "कांग्रेस मुक्त भारत" का सपना,



धर धर में हो ख़ुशी व विकास युक्त भारत हो अपना। 10/ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 18, 2017

I still stand by this tweet. This would have been the result if #EVM would not have been tampered.#GujaratElection https://t.co/FRsvaV6sLq — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) December 18, 2017

Congratulate Sh Rahul Gandhi & d Congress party for decent improvement in seats in Gujarat assembly election. Also congratulate Mr. Chhotobhai Vasava our candidate of B.T.P who won two seats out of four. Its visible now that our united efforts can give strong fight to opponents. — SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) December 18, 2017

Like Nirupam, Patidar leader Hardik Patel blamed the BJP’s victories in both states on the voting machines, calling them “hackable”.