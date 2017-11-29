Assembly elections

Caste leaders Alpesh Thakor, Jignesh Mevani deliver for the Congress in Gujarat Assembly elections

Both defeated BJP candidates fielded in their respective constituencies by wide margins.

by 
Rahul Gandhi with Alpesh Thakor | PTI

It was a win for the leaders of two prominent communities in Gujarat in the Assembly elections on Monday.

Congress candidate Alpesh Thakor, the face of the Kshatriya-Thakor community in the state, won the Radhanpur seat, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Solanki Lavingi Muljiji Thakor by a margin of 14,857 votes. Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, an independent candidate, won from the Vadgam constituency with 19,696 votes more than BJP candidate Vijay Chakravarti.

The Congress had pinned its hopes of defeating the BJP on both Thakor and Mevani, besides Patidar leader Hardik Patel. Changing its earlier strategy, the party had given Patel, Thakor and Mevani a free hand to campaign on their own. The trio had ripped into the Gujarat model of development by highlighting the problems that their communities face in the state. The three came to be seen as the main Opposition leaders in Gujatat.

Thakor, who is the convener of the Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena and the OBC SC ST Ekta Manch, had joined the Congress in October. Other Backwar Classes in Gujarat constitute about 40% of the state’s population, while the Thakor community represents about 20% to 22% of it.

Thakor first shot to prominence after he launched a protest against liquor consumption in January 2016. In the run up to the elections, he had made lack of educational opportunities the focal point of his campaign.

Mevani emerged as the face of the Dalit resistance in Gujarat after cow vigilantes flogged four youths from a Scheduled Caste community in Una in July 2016, which led to a statewide agitation. The Vadgam seat from where he contested was reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. The Congress had supported Mevani by not fielding any candidate from Vadgam.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.