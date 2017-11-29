Dense fog in Uttar Pradesh: Three killed, over a dozen injured in two road accidents
One of the incidents took place on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.
At least a dozen people were injured after 10 cars rammed into each other on Tuesday on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway because of dense fog. The incident took place in the Jogikot village near Bangarmau in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district.
The police said reduced visibility was the reason for the accident, PTI reported. The injured people were given first aid and were sent home, Additional Superintendent of Police Ambrish Bhadauria said.
In another incident in Basti district, three people were killed and two injured when their car rammed into a gas tanker parked on the road, IANS reported.
Several cities in North India are grappling with cold wave and dense fog. Earlier in the day, 28 Delhi-bound trains were delayed, three rescheduled and 18 were cancelled because of poor visibility, ANI reported. District authorities in Bareilly have ordered schools to be closed for the next three days.