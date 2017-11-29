114 people were arrested from 2014 to 2016 for attacks on journalists, Centre tells Lok Sabha

The Centre on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that 114 people were arrested over the past three years for attacks on journalists, and 189 cases were registered on such assaults, PTI reported.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said 32 people were arrested and 114 cases lodged in various parts of the country for attacks on media persons in 2014. In 2015, the number of those arrested rose to 41, and 28 cases were registered. In 2016, 41 people were arrested and 47 cases registered.
A majority of the cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh, 67 cases were filed in the past three years and seven arrests were made. In Madhya Pradesh, 50 cases of attacks on journalists were filed, and 56 people were arrested between 2014 and 2016.
A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot
Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.
Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.
With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.
The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.
Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.
The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.
A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.
We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”
While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.
You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!
For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.
The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.
To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.