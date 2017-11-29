Press Freedom

At least 65 media workers were killed on the job in 2017, says Reporters Without Borders

The report said 26 were killed in airstrikes or bombings, and the remaining were ‘deliberately targeted’ for their reporting.

by 
AFP

At least 65 media workers were killed doing their jobs this year, Reporters Without Borders said in a report on Tuesday.

As many as 50 of them were professional journalists, seven were citizen journalists and eight others were media workers, the organisation said.

While 26 were killed on the field – in airstrikes or bombings – 39 were “deliberately targeted” for their reporting and murdered, Reporters Without Borders said in its report.

Twice as many female journalists were killed in 2017, compared to the year before. The report said 10 female journalists were killed in 2017, and that many of them were “determined investigative reporters with an abrasive writing style”, who “continued to investigate and expose corruption and other cases involving politicians or criminal groups” in spite of threats.

“They they paid for this with their lives,” the organisation said.

As an example, the report cited Bengaluru journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead by gunmen at her doorstep in September.

However, the report said the toll in 2017 was lower than in 2016, when 79 media workers were killed. It said 2017 was the least deadly year for professional journalists in 14 years, but added that this was perhaps because journalists left countries that had become dangerous.

“It’s alarming that so many journalists were murdered outside of war zones,” Katja Gloger, a board member of Reporters Without Borders, said, according to Reuters. “In far too many countries, perpetrators can assume they’ll get off scot-free if they’re violent towards media professionals.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.