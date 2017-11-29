Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Militant and civilian fatalities in 2017 highest in four years, says Centre

As many as 75 security personnel died fighting militancy in the state this year.

by 
Representative image | AFP

The Centre told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that in 2017, security forces killed 203 militants in Jammu and Kashmir till December 10. Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said 37 civilians had died because of militancy in the state, PTI reported.

This is the highest toll of militant and civilian fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir in the past four years. Security personnel had gunned down 150 militants in 2016, 108 militants in 2016 and 110 in 2014. The government said 15 civilians died in the state in 2016, 17 in 2015 and 28 in 2014.

The Centre told the Lok Sabha that 335 militancy-related incidents took place in the state till December 10. There were 322 such incidents in 2016, 208 in 2015 and 222 in 2014.

As many as 75 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, 82 in 2016, 39 in 2015 and 47 in 2014.

Ahir also said that incidents of left-wing extremist violence had reduced in affected states. “In the current year, till November 30, violence has decreased by 17.4%, from 984 incidents in 2016 to 813 in 2017,” he said, adding that there were fewer insurgency-related incidents this year.

