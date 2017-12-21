South Korea: At least 29 killed, 20 hospitalised as fire breaks out in eight-storey building

At least 29 people were killed and 20 hospitalised after a fire broke out in a building in South Korea’s Jecheon city on Thursday, The Korea Times reported. The flames have been doused, and efforts to find survivors are on.

The Chungbuk Fire Service Headquarters said the blaze began in the building’s parking lot at 3.53 pm and quickly spread through the eight-storey structure, which houses a fitness centre, driving range, public sauna and restaurants.

Unidentified fire officials told The Korea Times that 15 people were killed in the sauna. It is not clear where the other victims were found. As many as 20 people were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke.

Fifty fire engines, 60 firefighters and two firefighting helicopters were dispatched to the scene seven minutes after the fire was first reported, authorities said.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon visited the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and asked officials there to try their best to rescue people without delay. He also sent Interior and Safety Minister Kim Boo-kyum to the site.

President Moon Jae-in urged authorities to identify the victims quickly so their families could be informed.