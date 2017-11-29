Sensex, Nifty close at all-time high as stocks of IT majors surge
Indian benchmark indices closed at an all-time high on Friday, led by a surge in the stock prices of information technology giants like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro. The BSE Sensex rose 184.02 points to close at 33,940.30 while the NSE Nifty crossed 10,500 before finishing at 10,493, 52.70 points above Thursday’s close.
The top gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Bajaj Auto and Wipro. The top losers were Lupin, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Coal India, Tata Steel and Hero Motocorp.
ONGC was the top gainer on the Nifty too. Other stocks that rose the most on the NSE were Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power and Hindalco. The five biggest losers on the 50-share index were UltraTech Cement, Lupin, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Coal India and Tata Steel.
Other major Asian indices, except the Shanghai SE Composite index, finished higher on Friday. The Hong Kong Hang Seng rose nearly 211 points, the Taiwan index over 48 points and Japan’s Nikkei 225 36.66 points. The Shanghai index closed flat at three points down.
The Indian rupee was trading marginally higher at 64.05 to the United States dollar at 4.30 pm.