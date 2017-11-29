road accidents

New Zealand: Indian student dies after drunk driver rams into his car

The deceased’s family has requested help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to get Syed Abdul Raheem Fahad’s body to India.

by 
Google Maps

A 29-year-old Indian man studying in Auckland city in New Zealand was killed on Saturday when a drunk driver rammed into his car after jumping a signal, the deceased’s family said on Sunday. The family has requested India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help them bring Syed Abdul Raheem Fahad’s body to India, PTI reported.

The family, which lives in the Chanchalguda area in Hyderabad, has also appealed to Swaraj for financial assistance, Fahad’s cousin Faisal told the news agency. “We have contacted the officials at the Indian embassy also,” he said. Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party President K Laxman also requested Swaraj to help the deceased’s family. A relative living in Australia informed the family about the accident on Saturday, said Faisal.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard told stuff.co.nz Fahad had “nothing to do” with the “avoidable” collision. He said the driver fled the scene after the accident and was later tracked down by a police helicopter.

The driver has been arrested, and will appear in court before the New Year, the news website reported. He has been charged with “driving with excess breath alcohol causing death, driving with excess breath alcohol causing injury, and failure to stop and ascertain injury”.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.