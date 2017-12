Two unidentified men on a bike allegedly snatched the phone of diplomat Eenam Gambhir, who is the First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, in the Rohini neighbourhood of New Delhi on Saturday night, the Hindustan Times reported.

The incident occurred when Gambhir, who is home during a vacation, was out for a walk with her mother near her house. “At around 11.20 pm, when my wife and daughter had reached Vatsalya Mandir, two men on a motorcycle stopped near them and started asking for directions to the Hanuman mandir,” her father Jagdish Kumar Gambhir told the daily.

Eenam Gambhir reportedly pointed them towards the temple using the hand in which she was holding her phone. “Just then, the pillion rider snatched away the iPhone 7 from her hand and the bikers drove away,” he added.

The mobile phone has an American sim card and contains crucial documents related to official diplomatic work, The Hindu reported. The diplomat told the police that she failed to note down the registration number of the motorcycle as it was dark and she was taken by surprise.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said the police has formed several teams to catch the culprits and was scanning the footage from the cameras in the area.

Eenam Gambhir grabbed headlines in October when, responding to Pakistan’s accusations against India at the United Nations, she said that Islamabad was “a lonely voice from the wilderness” articulating a “narrative of the past”.