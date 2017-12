A 29-year-old software engineer from Patna has been missing from Bengaluru’s Whitefield area since December 18, NDTV reported on Monday. Ajitabh Kumar, who worked at British Telecom, had listed his car on online marketplace Olx.

He had left home around 6.30 pm that day. Kumar’s friends believe he had gone out to meet a prospective buyer for his car. “He had got through an executive MBA programme at Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata,” Ravi, Kumar’s flatmate and childhood friend, told NDTV. “He had to pay around Rs 5 lakh by December 20 and we guess that’s why he had put up his car for sale. When he left home he was in casual wear and didn’t tell anyone where he was going.”

Unidentified police officers told NDTV that Kumar’s phone was tracked last to Gunjur on the outskirts of Bengaluru, after which it was switched off. His WhatsApp was active till 7.10 pm on December 18. His car is also missing.

“We are investigating all angles,” a police officer said. “We have sought data from Olx. We have obtained his call record details as well.”

Kumar’s friends and relatives have started an online campaign to try and find him.