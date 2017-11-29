NGO funding

NGOs getting foreign funds have 4 weeks to open accounts in any of 32 designated banks: Centre

MHA hopes the measure will bring more transparency and make procedural compliance easier.

by 
HT Photo

All non-governmental organisations and firms that get foreign funds have until January 21 to open accounts in any of 32 designated banks, the Centre has said. The government hopes the measure will bring more transparency and make procedural compliance easier, PTI reported on Monday.

The government has integrated 32 banks with the Public Financial Management System, which, among other functions, can monitor the receipt and use of foreign funds.

The Home Ministry’s directive said that NGOs, firms and individuals getting foreign funds must open foreign contribution accounts in these banks. The order also asked them to ensure that such funds are not used against the national interest.

The 32 banks include State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, UCO Bank, IndusInd Bank, Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, Yes Bank, Oriental Bank Of Commerce, Dena Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank and Andhra Bank.

There are around 10,000 NGOs registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. The order comes amid several measures the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken to crack down on thousands of NGOs that receive funds from abroad. It has also cancelled some of their licences for violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

NGOs and activists have claimed the government’s actions are a way to suppress dissenting voices.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.