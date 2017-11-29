Ramdev’s Patanjali invests Rs 671 crore to set up food processing unit in Chhattisgarh

Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has signed a Rs 671-crore deal with the Chhattisgarh government to set up a food processing unit in the state’s Rajnandgaon district, PTI reported.

The state government also signed deals with two other firms – Manorama Industries and Aakriti Snacks – at a meeting with Chief Minister Raman Singh in Raipur, the report said. The deals involve an estimated investment of Rs 762.8 crore.

“The Chhattisgarh government has given top priority to the food processing sector in its industrial policy,” Singh said. “Every facility required will be provided to those willing to invest.” The three units are likely to create jobs for 24,000 people, the chief minister added.

The Patanjali unit will be spread over 500 acres, PTI quoted an official as saying. It will manufacture and process honey, amla and aloe vera juices, tomato ketchup, rice and pulses in the unit, the Business Standard reported.

Manorama Industries’ unit, which will process butter products, will be set up at a cost of Rs 76 crore, while Akriti Snacks will expand its unit in Raipur and set up facilities to make bakery products, investing Rs 15.8 crore, the official said.