National News

Union minister compares two doctors absent from an event to Naxals, says they should be gunned down

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir was angry as the doctors were on leave when he was inaugurating a medicine counter at a hospital in Maharashtra.

by 
PIB (file photo)

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Monday said that two doctors who were not present at an event he had attended in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district should be shot at,The Indian Express reported. He also compared them to Naxalites.

The minister was angry as district civil surgeon Uday Nawade and dean of the Government Medical College, SS More, were on leave when he was inaugurating a medicine counter at a hospital in the Naxalite-hit district.

“What do the Naxals want?” Ahir said. “They don’t want democracy...These people [the doctors] don’t want democracy. So, they should join Naxals.” He added: “Why do you stay here? Go there, then we will shoot you with bullets.”

“I am a minister chosen by democracy,” ANI quoted Ahir as saying. “Despite knowing about my arrival, what is the use of going on leave?”

He added: “If there is no faith in democracy, then join the Naxalite movement, we will shoot you. There is no need to distribute tablets here. Naxalism does not like democracy.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.