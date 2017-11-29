state news

Arunima Sinha, first female amputee to scale Mt Everest, alleges discrimination at Ujjain temple

The security guards at Mahakal temple stopped her from entering the Mahakal temple and mocked her disability, Sinha alleged.

by  & 
Arunima Sinha

Arunima Sinha, the first female amputee to scale Mount Everest, on Monday said that she was not allowed to enter the Mahakal temple in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh and was mocked for her disability. The security guards reportedly stopped her twice from entering the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

“They [security guards] stopped me over my clothes...I was wearing a lower and a jacket,” Sinha told NDTV. “I showed them that I did not have a leg and said I would take only a minute, but they did not let me enter.”

The district administration has been asked to conduct an inquiry, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh said. “The Madhya Pradesh government is sensitive about the needs of people with disabilities,” he wrote on Twitter. “You are the pride of India and you are welcome in Ujjain, the city of the Lord Mahakal.”

Mahakal Temple’s administrator Avdesh Sharma said he came to know about the incident through media reports, and added that he would ask the security guards why they stopped her, The Times of India reported. “We are also checking the CCTV footage to identify the guilty.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.