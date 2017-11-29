Arunima Sinha, first female amputee to scale Mt Everest, alleges discrimination at Ujjain temple
The security guards at Mahakal temple stopped her from entering the Mahakal temple and mocked her disability, Sinha alleged.
Arunima Sinha, the first female amputee to scale Mount Everest, on Monday said that she was not allowed to enter the Mahakal temple in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh and was mocked for her disability. The security guards reportedly stopped her twice from entering the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.
“They [security guards] stopped me over my clothes...I was wearing a lower and a jacket,” Sinha told NDTV. “I showed them that I did not have a leg and said I would take only a minute, but they did not let me enter.”
The district administration has been asked to conduct an inquiry, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh said. “The Madhya Pradesh government is sensitive about the needs of people with disabilities,” he wrote on Twitter. “You are the pride of India and you are welcome in Ujjain, the city of the Lord Mahakal.”
Mahakal Temple’s administrator Avdesh Sharma said he came to know about the incident through media reports, and added that he would ask the security guards why they stopped her, The Times of India reported. “We are also checking the CCTV footage to identify the guilty.”