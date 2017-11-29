Assembly elections

Vijay Rupani sworn in as Gujarat chief minister, Nitin Patel as his deputy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah and the chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states attended the oath-taking ceremony.

by 
PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Rupani on Tuesday took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat. Rupani had been the chief minister before the Assembly elections, in which the BJP retained power by winning 100 out of 182 seats.

Party leader Nitin Patel was also sworn in as the deputy chief minister in the ceremony held at an open ground near the state secretariat in Gujarat’s Capital Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah and the chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states attended the event. Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi were also present.

The BJP had announced on Friday that Rupani and Patel will continue to lead the Gujarat legislature. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was the observer for the Gujarat elections, said all MLAs at the party’s core committee meeting had unanimously decided to choose Rupani and Patel for the positions.

The Congress won 77 seats in the Gujarat elections, its best performance in 35 years.

