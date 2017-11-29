Noida: Two teenage sisters found hanging from a tree outside their house in Sector 49

Two sisters were found hanging from a tree outside their house in Barola village in Noida’s Sector 49 early on Tuesday, the Hindustan Times reported. Superintendent of Police (City) Arun Kumar Singh said investigators were treating the case as suicides, but a few aspects of it suggested otherwise.

“Besides a mark from the noose, no other injury marks can be seen on the bodies of both girls,” Singh told ANI.

The two girls, aged 18 and 13, were sleeping when their mother checked in on them at around 3 am. “At 4.30 am, I checked again and realised they were missing,” the mother told the Hindustan Times. Soon after, she heard people screaming that the girls had been found dead.

The family accused Ravi, one their distant relatives, and his family of murdering the girls, NDTV reported. Ravi had been living with them with his partner, with whom he eloped, for the past few days. However, after the woman’s family took her back, Ravi accused the sisters’ parents of tipping them off, according to ANI. He was allegedly trying to force the elder sister to marry him and had even threatened to harm the girls, the family claimed.