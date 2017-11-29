Mumbai Police detain freelance journalist at slum demolition site for ‘instigating crowd’

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday detained a freelance journalist for allegedly instigating the crowd during a slum demolition drive in the city’s Santacruz area. Priyanka Borpujari was working on a story for The Hindu.

The police told Scroll.in that they had detained her in the “capacity of an activist” as she was “instigating the crowd”.

The incident came to light after other journalists from the organisation wrote on Twitter that they were unable to contact her. “One of our journalists assaulted by cops while filming slum demolitions near Grand Hyatt,” The Hindu’s Deputy Editor in Mumbai Peter Griffin wrote in a series of tweets. “Cop wanted to confiscate her phone, not allowing her to make phone calls. Now she’s not answering her phone.”

Another colleague, Gautam S Mengle, wrote: “Assaulted and taken to Vakola police station while she was taking pictures of slum demolition in Kalina.” Mengle added that they were unable to reach her phone.

Griffin said that Borpujari had called him while she was being taken to the police station. He tagged the Mumbai police commissioner and the Mumbai police in his tweet, prompting a response from them.

“Mumbai Police Twitter desk has told me she is safe [and is] being questioned,” Griffin wrote. He said that he had spoken to a senior police officer, who told him Borpujari was not carrying a press ID and that she instigated the crowd to raise slogans.

“She has been detained as an activist in a crow(d) that was getting violent,” Griffin added. “Am sure the cops will do their job and ascertain details on that. Important things is she is safe...waiting to hear from her.”