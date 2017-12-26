Pakistan summons envoy to protest ‘unprovoked firing’ by Indian Army
Islamabad said claims that India’s Army had crossed the Line of Control and killed soldiers were ‘a figment of their imagination’.
Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India’s acting deputy high commissioner to protest “unprovoked” firing, and rejected reports that the Indian Army had crossed the Line of Control and attacked a post, the Hindustan Times reported.
“The false claims by India about the alleged cross LoC adventures are a figment of their imagination and counter-productive for peace and tranquillity on the LoC,” Pakistan said. “The Indian actions got a befitting response from the Pakistani side and their guns were silenced.”
Earlier in the day, citing the Pakistan military’s media wing, local media reported that three soldiers were killed due to heavy cross-border shelling by Indian forces along the Line of Control.
Soon after, some reports in the Indian media had claimed that five commandos of the Indian Army crossed the Line of Control in Poonch on Monday evening and killed four Pakistani soldiers.
An unidentified official told NDTV that the attack was targeted at a group of Pakistani soldiers patrolling a temporary post near the Rukh Chakri sector in Rawalakot. It was a “localised tactical level operation” that was authorised at the brigadier level, reports had said. But the Indian Army did not issue an official statement on the incident.
The strike was carried out a day after four Indian Army troops were killed after the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.