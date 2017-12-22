Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition parties protest
In Lok Sabha, they protested against the way Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family was treated in Pakistan, and in Rajya Sabha, they demanded a minister’s resignation.
Both houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm soon after the proceedings began on Wednesday. The Parliament had reconvened after four days on Wednesday.
In the Lok Sabha, Opposition leaders began shouting slogans against the treatment of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family in Pakistan while Congress members once again demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments about his predecessor Manmohan Singh.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon, The Hindu reported.
When the lower house reconvened, Opposition MPs began shouting slogans again, and Congress lawmaker Mallikarjun Kharge again brought up how Jadhav’s family was treated in Pakistan, NDTV reported. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told the house she will give a detailed statement on the row on Thursday. However, as the protests continued, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.
There was chaos in the Rajya Sabha too, as Opposition parties began protesting against Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde’s comments about the Constitution. Hegde on Sunday said his party, the ruling BJP, will “soon change the Constitution”.
The Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad said in the Rajya Sabha, “If a person has no belief in the constitution, he has no right to be a member of Parliament”, according to NDTV.
Several other members of the Opposition stormed the well of the House, leading Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House till noon. When the house reconvened, Union Minister Vijay Goel said the government did not support Hegde’s views, NDTV reported. Opposition parties then demanded Hegde’s resignation. The House has been adjourned till 2 pm.
Meanwhile, the Congress has also given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over PM Modi’s comments about Singh.