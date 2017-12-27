Uttar Pradesh government orders inquiry into belly dancing at Meerut medical college’s alumni meet
The committee will also look into whether an ambulance was used to get alcohol for the celebration, an allegation the organisers refuted.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into belly dancers performing at an event at the Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut on Monday. A panel will also look into allegations that an ambulance was used to get alcohol for the event, The Hindu reported.
A video of belly dancers at the college’s alumni gathering was widely shared on Tuesday. Doctors of the college’s 1992 batch had organised a bash to celebrate 50 years of the 1967 batch. The organisers said they did not see anything wrong with belly dancing at the event and also dismissed claims of an ambulance ferrying alcohol.
Dr Parvez, a member of the organising committee, said they had procured a one-day liquor licence and also got permission from the college and local administration for the event, according to The Hindu. “There was nothing illegal or wrong in having belly dance, which is a form of art,” he said. “The event had nothing to do with the medical college.”
Uttar Pradesh Minister of Medical and Technical Education Ashutosh Tandon said a committee headed by the director general of medical education will look into the “extremely unfortunate incident”. “Action will certainly be taken once the committee submits its report,” he added.