International News

Japan: Woman freezes to death after being confined by parents for 15 years

The police arrested the parents after they confessed to holding her captive in a tiny room since she was 16 or 17 years old and only feeding her once a day.

by 
Google Maps

The Japanese police arrested a couple after their 33-year-old daughter froze to death in a tiny room where they had confined her for 15 years, local news agency Kyodo News reported.

The police said her parents confined her because they believed she had a form of mental illness that made her violent. Airi Kakimoto’s body weighed just 19 kg when the police found her in a 3 sqm room on Saturday in her house in western Japan’s Osaka Prefecture. Her body was found after her parents reported the death on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The police said Yasutaka Kakimoto, 55, and Yukari Kakimoto, 53, confessed to feeding their daughter only once a day over 15 years. “Our daughter was mentally ill and from age 16 or 17, she became violent, so we kept her inside the room,” the police quoted her parents as saying.

The small room was fitted with a camera inside. It had a double door that could only be unlocked from the outside. The unheated room also had a makeshift toilet and tube to a water tank outside, Kyodo News reported. The police found 10 surveillance cameras outside the home.

The parents found their daughter dead on December 18, but reported it only on December 23. “We wanted to be together with our daughter,” they reportedly told the police.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.