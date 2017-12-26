Gender violence

There’s no data on female genital cutting in India, Women and Child Development Ministry tells SC

The ministry’s affidavit to the top court contradicts WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi’s earlier stand.

by 
A man shows the logo of a T-shirt that reads "Stop the Cut" referring to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). | Reuters/ Siegfried Modola

The Ministry of Women and Child Development in an affidavit has told the Supreme Court that there is no official data or study that supports the existence of female genital cutting in India, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. Their affidavit came in response to a petition seeking a ban on the practice that some girls from the Dawoodi Bohra community are subjected to. The petition was filed by advocate Sunita Tiwari.

“It is respectfully submitted that at present there is no official data or study (by NCRB etc) which supports the existence of FGM in India,” the affidavit said. The WCD Ministry’s affidavit, however, comes after its minister Maneka Gandhi had said in May that female genital mutilation should be banned in India. Gandhi had said that if the Bohra community did not stop FGM, the Centre would introduce a law to stop it. Tiwari also pointed out the contradiction in the ministry’s stand when speaking to The Indian Express.

The ministry’s affidavit lists the sections of the Indian Penal Code that can be used to prosecute cases of female genital cutting, and has stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs should also be impleaded as parties in the case.

In May this year, the Supreme Court had issued notices to the Centre and four states seeking a detailed response on banning female genital cutting. The bench at the time had called it an “extremely important and sensitive issue”.

About female genital cutting

Tiwari argued that the practice violates the fundamental rights of a woman. In her plea, she asked the court to direct the Centre and these four states to implement the 2012 United Nations resolution on banning it. She also pointed out that although India is a signatory of the UN resolution, it has not paid any attention to the matter. Tiwari also wants the states to issue appropriate orders to all director generals of police to take action in such cases until a law is enacted, reported ANI.

The Dawoodi Bohra community is the only one in India known to practise female genital cutting, which typically involves a cut or nick to the clitoral hood. The practice, called khatna or khafz within the community, is defined by the United Nations as Type-I female genital mutilation, which describes this as including either the cutting of the clitoral hood or the partial or total removal of the clitoris, and is usually done to girls at a young age. The process is usually carried out on girl aged between six and 12 years.

The practice is not yet illegal in India, but female genital cutting in any form has been outlawed in several countries around the world, including the United States.

The World Health Organisation has not found any health benefits to cutting girls’ genitalia and has said that it may instead cause several negative short and long-term consequences. WHO has said that FGM leads to infections, cysts, infertility and higher childbirth complications, according to the Hindustan Times.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.