‘Mohalla Assi’ makers file contempt plea against censor board chief Prasoon Joshi in Delhi HC
The high court had on December 11 directed the CBFC to allow the film to release within a week.
Crossword Entertainment, the makers of the film Mohalla Assi, have filed a contempt petition against Central Board of Film Certification Chairperson Prasoon Joshi for failing to comply with a Delhi High Court order to release the film, Bar and Bench reported. The petition was filed on December 22.
On December 11, the High Court had set aside a censor board order declining a certificate for the film, and directed the Board to issue an ‘A’ certificate within a week. The CBFC had asked for 10 cuts, objecting to the use of expletives and asking for every mention of the word “temple”and “toilet” to be removed.
The Delhi High Court, however, allowed the release of the movie on December 11, retaining just one out of the ten cuts the CBFC had asked for. Judge Sanjeev Sachdeva observed that the language used in the film is part of the culture of Varanasi, where the movie is shot, The Indian Express reported.
The censor board did not comply with the high court’s order, instead filing an appeal to a bench against the single judge’s order. It also filed a review petition, which is listed for January 12, 2018, Bar and Bench reported.