Ticketing scam: Piyush Goyal orders railway officials to strengthen cyber security systems
The CBI arrested a software programmer working for the agency, an an IRCTC employee for allegedly operating an illicit software to book tickets.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday ordered the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation and the Centre for Railway Information Systems to strengthen their cyber security systems, PTI reported. The minister’s directive came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation unearthed a ticketing scam.
The CBI arrested a software programmer working for the agency’s anti-corruption division and a former employee of the IRCTC on Tuesday night for allegedly operating an illicit software to book tickets. The software allowed agents to book hundreds of tatkal tickets with a single click.
CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said that the agency arrested the programmer, Ajay Garg, and Anil Gupta for developing and distributing the software to agents for a price.
“The accused collected money for the use of this software by certain booking agents and had amassed huge wealth from these activities,” the CBI said. “They used to receive money through bitcoins and hawala networks.”
On Wednesday, the Railway Ministry issued a statement. “Information was received about running of illegal operations to book tatkal tickets of Indian Railways in an illegal manner,” the ministry said according to PTI. It said that Ajay Garg was the kingpin of these operations.
The ministry added that the Railways has an ongoing drive against ticket-less travellers and people carrying illegal tickets. “Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has now further ordered to continue this drive and identify similar cases which are causing inconvenience to genuine passengers,” the statement read.
The CBI has raided 14 locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and seized Rs 89 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 69 lakh in the case. Investigators have identified three travel agents from Mumbai and seven from Jaunpur involved in the case.