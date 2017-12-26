Delhi: Commuters asked to avoid Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover after gap appears between girders
The Public Works Department said the crevice opened up because the girders shrunk, and it will be fixed soon.
The Delhi Police on Thursday asked commuters to avoid the Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover on Ring Road after a gap of around 8 inches developed between two girders. The 1.5-km-long flyover connects South Delhi to Noida in Uttar Pradesh.
The Public Works Department said there was no need to be concerned as a natural contraction of the girders had caused the crevice.
“Every flyover has such joints between two girders supported by pillars,” the Hindustan Times quoted an unidentified official as saying. “In summers, these girders expand, but they shrink in winters. So this is a case of the girders shrinking, which will be fixed soon.”
Officials said the crack will be repaired from January 2 and will take about a fortnight to fill with special joints brought from Bhopal. During this period, traffic on one side of the flyover will be diverted under it.
A gap between two girders was noticed in the Lajpat Nagar flyover in January, ANI reported.